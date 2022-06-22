Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
No name change for Maryland firemen’s association

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

June 22, 2022, 7:44 AM

Members of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association have voted to keep the organization’s current name instead of making it gender inclusive.

Association president Joel McCrea said the measure for a name change did not pass because members were resentful of outside pressure over the issue.

Sunday’s vote came at the association’s annual conference in Ocean City.

Before the vote, Maryland State Sen. Cheryl Kagan said it was “past time” for the Maryland State Firemen’s Association to change its name. She called its present name “sexist” and “inaccurate.”

WTOP contacted the organization for comment on the issue, but did not receive a response.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

