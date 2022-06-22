No name change for Maryland firemen’s association

Members of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association have voted to keep the organization's current name instead of making it gender inclusive.

Association president Joel McCrea said the measure for a name change did not pass because members were resentful of outside pressure over the issue.

Sunday’s vote came at the association’s annual conference in Ocean City.

Before the vote, Maryland State Sen. Cheryl Kagan said it was “past time” for the Maryland State Firemen’s Association to change its name. She called its present name “sexist” and “inaccurate.”

WTOP contacted the organization for comment on the issue, but did not receive a response.