Voting in Md. primary? June 28 is your deadline for making changes to registration

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

June 27, 2022, 8:05 PM

If you’re a Maryland resident who’s planning to vote in this year‘s primary election, the deadline to make any changes in your information with the State Board of Elections is Tuesday, June 28.

That deadline applies to residents who want to register to vote, change their party affiliation or update their address.

Residents can make their changes online, or submit an application at your local board of elections office. Registrations by mail will be accepted, if postmarked by June 28. But if you miss that deadline, you have other options.

You can register during early voting, which runs from July 7 through July 14, or even on primary day at your polling location.

If you need to request a mail-in ballot for the primary election, you’ll need to do that by July 12. When casting your ballot, you can do so by leaving it at one of the 288 drop boxes across the state, or by simply mailing it back.

Also, if you are interested in being an election judge, local boards of elections are accepting applications for anyone willing to serve. You can learn more about being an election judge here.

WTOP interviewed the Democratic and Republican candidates for Maryland governor in 2022. You can read them here. The Maryland primary is July 19.

