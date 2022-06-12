Gov. Hogan begins delicious journey along Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail

On Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was at the South Mountain Creamery in Frederick to begin a long, enviable journey upon Maryland's Best Ice Cream Trail.

Last Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was with state Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder at the South Mountain Creamery in Frederick to begin a long, enviable journey upon Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail.

The trail, now in its 10th year, was created to highlight the Maryland dairy industry. For 2022, 10 on-farm creameries that produce and sell their own ice cream are featured along a 290-mile stretch between Washington and Worcester Counties, according to a news release from the Governor’s office.

The trail offers the public a chance to learn more about Maryland agriculture and its approximately 325 dairy farms throughout the state. It is also a chance to experience what “fresh” ice cream can be.

“There’s nothing like farm-fresh ice cream on a hot summer day,” said Gov. Hogan. “These creameries produce some of the best with fresh Maryland dairy products and local produce. Taking part in the trail only supports this vital part of our agricultural community, and gives Marylanders and visitors to our state the opportunity to explore the beauty Maryland has to offer from the mountains to the beaches.”

Listed on-farm creameries on the trail include Prigel Family Creamery (Baltimore County), Deliteful Dairy (Washington County), Kilby Cream (Cecil County), South Mountain Creamery (Frederick County), Rocky Point Creamery (Frederick County), Broom’s Bloom Dairy (Harford County), Keyes Creamery (Harford County), Woodbourne Creamery at Rock Hill Orchard (Montgomery County), Misty Meadow Farm Creamery (Washington County), and Chesapeake Bay Farms (Worcester County).

If you are interested in embarking on this delicious journey, Maryland’s Best Ice Cream ‘Trailblazers’ are asked to snap a photo or selfie at each of the 10 creameries and submit them via email to icecream.trail1@maryland.gov once they have completed the trail.

On social media, participants are encouraged to share their trek using #MDIceCreamTrail.

Email submissions will receive a “2022 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trailblazer” certificate, and one lucky winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to the creamery of their choice, a copy of the children’s book “Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish,” and the 2022 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Champion Trailblazer trophy.

More information is available at mda.maryland.gov. Happy trails!