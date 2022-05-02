RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Steel plant evacuees leave | 'Ghost of Kyiv' a myth | Pelosi and Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
Time is running out to enter Maryland’s $1M VaxCash promotion

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 2, 2022, 8:05 AM

If you want a shot at winning Maryland’s $1 million grand prize for getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, time is running out: the final drawing is Tuesday.

Marylanders who get their COVID-19 booster shots Monday will still have a chance to win VaxCash.

To be eligible, you must be a Maryland resident, at least 18 years old, and you must have received an initial dose and a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at non-federal facilities in the state.

Maryland residents who were vaccinated at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs locations in Maryland are eligible.

And all eligible residents are automatically be entered into the drawings.

The VaxCash promotion has already awarded a $1 million in prizes.

