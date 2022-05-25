RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Home » Maryland News » Threat of mass violence…

Threat of mass violence against Charles Co. elementary school tracked to Md. man

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

May 25, 2022, 6:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Before school districts across the region began increasing security in light of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas, investigators said a Charles County, Maryland, elementary school received a threat of mass violence.

Officers with the Warrant/Fugitive Unit & Domestic Violence Unit arrested Earl B. Washington Jr., 46, in St. Mary’s County a day after investigators said Washington called Gale-Bailey Elementary School in Marbury, Maryland, and threatened mass violence. They did not offer more specifics on the threat.

Washington also threatened a business in White Plains, Charles County investigators said, and shared that they believe he has personal connections to both locations.

“We, out of an abundance of caution, had additional police presence there yesterday and again, today, likely to continue this week,” said Superintendent Maria Navarro.

While students might not have realized they were under a threat Tuesday, hours later, following the school shooting in Texas, Navarro said security increased at all county schools. School resource officers who are normally stationed at county middle and high schools remained vigilant, as extra officers were added to supplement their protection and to stand guard outside county elementary schools to ward off any copycat attacks.

Student support offices in the county school system are checking in with mental health specialists and counselors following the Texas shooting. Navarro said both parents and kids have walked in with questions and concerns about their safety.

“So this is usually a time where we’re celebrating so many great accomplishments of our staff and our students. We have graduations. We have celebrations after graduations. I spoke to the sheriff … and we’ve been talking about just making sure we have adequate coverage given the context of today,” Navarro said.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

TMF backs NARA digitizing vets’ records, USDA moving to zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up