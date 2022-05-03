RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia storms Mariupol plant | Russia learning from mistakes in Ukraine | Pope offers to meet Putin | German opposition leader visits Kyiv
Maryland’s multilingual 211 service aims to facilitate the reporting of hate crimes

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

May 3, 2022, 8:28 PM

English, Korean, Spanish. Maryland has partnered with a nonprofit that provides multilingual support to callers on a range of issues, including reporting hate crimes.

The service, 211 Maryland, shares reports of hate crimes with law enforcement agencies in each jurisdiction.

Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said the service is an outgrowth of the work carried out by the Asian American Hate Crimes Workgroup. The 211 service can take reports in 150 languages. Callers who speak Spanish press 5 to access help. Speakers of other languages wait for their call to be picked up, and tell the call taker their preferred language in English.

Assistance with other issues is also available, including housing, utility assistance and COVID-19 resources.

To access by phone, dial 211; online, go to 211md.org/stophate/.

For more information on how to report hate crimes, visit Maryland’s How to Report Hate Crimes and Incidents website.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

