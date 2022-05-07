RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Maryland man sentenced to prison for producing child porn

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 12:14 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Maryland man to 20 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for production of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in a news release that 62-year-old Johnny William Kyte of Elkton was sentenced on Friday.

According to Kyte’s guilty plea, on Sept. 10, 2020, the Elkton Police Department responded to a complaint regarding images of child pornography found in Kyte’s home.

Investigators discovered several digital devices that contained images of child pornography, and they were able to identify and locate the victims who were depicted in the images.

