Episcopal Diocese of Md. awards $175K in reparations fund grants

BALTIMORE — The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland has awarded $175,000 in grants to community organizations from a fund established to make reparations for systemic racism and slavery.

News outlets report that the diocese announced Thursday that six organizations doing the work of “restoring African American and Black communities” were selected through the inaugural reparations grant process.

Bishop Eugene Taylor Sutton says church leaders began documenting how the institution benefited from slavery more than 15 years ago and studied how the church continued to benefit from systems that oppressed or marginalized Black people even after abolition.

The diocese voted at its 2019 general convention to study reparations and established the fund a year later with $1 million in seed money.

