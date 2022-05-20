RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia weaponizing food? | Russia claims to have taken control of Mariupol | G7 to provide billions in aid to Ukraine | War fuels Europe's surging prices
Dartigue to serve as Maryland’s next public defender

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 4:18 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s top public defender has been appointed to serve as Maryland’s next public defender. The Office of the Public Defender’s board of trustees announced Thursday that Natasha Dartigue, the acting district public defender for Baltimore, will serve a six-year term beginning July 1. Dartigue has been with the agency charged with representing defendants who can’t afford private attorneys since 1996. Officials say she will replace Public Defender Paul DeWolfe, who is retiring after more than 12 year in the role.

