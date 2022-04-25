RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits rail, fuel facilities | US promises more Ukraine aid | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Photos
Maryland AG seeks court order in fatal police shooting case

The Associated Press

April 25, 2022, 9:27 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has filed a complaint seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the Harford County Sheriff’s Office from “interfering” with a legally required investigation by his office of a fatal police-involved shooting.

The sheriff’s office, meanwhile, said in a statement Monday that it continues to work “in conjunction” with the AG’s Independent Investigations Division and Maryland State Police investigators in accordance with sheriff’s office policy and state law.

The sheriff’s office identified the two deputies involved in the shooting as Sgt. Bradford Sives and Cpl. Christopher Maddox. Both are on routine administrative leave.

