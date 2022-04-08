Latest effort to free Ever Forward cargo ship in Chesapeake Bay begins Saturday

Officials had initially hoped to refloat the cargo ship with tug boats and pulling barges without having to remove the nearly 5,000 containers of dry goods, but that proved impossible.
Now, the plan is to remove the containers from both sides of the ship near Pasadena, Maryland, before being placed onto barges and transported to Baltimore’s Seagirt Marine Terminal.
Once the ship is freed from the Bay floor, the U.S. Coast Guard told WTOP it will likely be towed to Annapolis to verify its seaworthiness before being allowed to sail again.
The cargo ship, a sister ship to the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for several days in 2021, ran aground in shallow waters in the Chesapeake Bay, becoming lodged in the muddy floor of the bay as it was traveling from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia.
Unlike the Ever Given, which snarled the international supply chain and drew international media attention, the cargo ship in the Bay is not impeding any navigation, and the shipping channel is open to one-way traffic.
A 500-yard “safety zone” will be set up around the Ever Forward for the duration of the process.
The Coast Guard is still investigating what led the ship to run aground.
The ship’s operator is Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp.
WTOP’s Jack Moore and Matt Small contributed to this report.
Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.