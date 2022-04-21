RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Is Biden tough enough on Russia? | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Maryland News » Hogan signs public safety…

Hogan signs public safety bills and tax credit for jobs

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 12:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed into law measures to increase transparency in the criminal justice system and to create a statewide firearms enforcement center to better track gun crimes. The governor also signed a bill Thursday to extend tax incentives for manufacturers that locate or expand in the state and a measure to restrict the use of toxic “forever chemicals” in food packaging, rugs and carpets. With 988 set to become the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in July, the governor signed a measure to create a fund to support mental and behavioral health call centers.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

Agency data leaders see strong tie into federal zero trust security push

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up