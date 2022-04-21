Hogan signs public safety bills and tax credit for jobs

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed into law measures to increase transparency in the criminal justice system and to create a statewide firearms enforcement center to better track gun crimes.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed into law measures to increase transparency in the criminal justice system and to create a statewide firearms enforcement center to better track gun crimes. The governor also signed a bill Thursday to extend tax incentives for manufacturers that locate or expand in the state and a measure to restrict the use of toxic “forever chemicals” in food packaging, rugs and carpets. With 988 set to become the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in July, the governor signed a measure to create a fund to support mental and behavioral health call centers.

