Ever Forward ship freed from Chesapeake Bay in Md.

The Ever Forward container ship was freed Sunday morning after being stuck in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland for over a month, the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic told WTOP.

The cargo ship was freed around 7 a.m. after having run aground in the bay on March 13.

This was the third attempt to free the 1,100-foot vessel. It was traveling from Baltimore to Norfolk when it got stuck in at least 10-feet of mud when attempting a turn near the Bay Bridge.

“If you ever been in a marsh, and you’ve stepped in the marsh with your boot, and then you try to pull it out and your foot comes out, but not the boot. Kind of the same thing on a grander scale here,” Coast Guard Captain David O’Connell told CBS on Saturday.