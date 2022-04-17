Ever Forward ship freed from Chesapeake Bay in Md.

This was the third attempt to free the 1,100-foot vessel. It was traveling from Baltimore to Norfolk when it got stuck in at least 10-feet of mud when attempting a turn near the Bay Bridge.
“If you ever been in a marsh, and you’ve stepped in the marsh with your boot, and then you try to pull it out and your foot comes out, but not the boot. Kind of the same thing on a grander scale here,” Coast Guard Captain David O’Connell told CBS on Saturday.
Evergreen Marine Corporation, who owns the ship, reportedly planned to remove 500 of the nearly 4,900 containers on board to lighten its weight.
The plan for this attempt was to use tugging vessels to pull the Ever Forward free.
About a year ago, Ever Forward’s sister ship, Ever Given, got stuck in the Suez Canal for around a week.
