Biden to speak at Naval Academy graduation

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 28, 2022, 11:02 AM

President Joe Biden will address the graduating class of the U.S. Naval Academy later this month.

The academy announced that the president will speak at the ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

The graduation and commissioning ceremony isn’t open to the public, but it will be streamed on the academy’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

More than 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers to serve at least five years, either as Navy ensigns or 2nd lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

