Biden to speak at Naval Academy graduation

President Joe Biden will address the graduating class of the U.S. Naval Academy later this month.

President Joe Biden will address the graduating class of the U.S. Naval Academy later this month.

The academy announced that the president will speak at the ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

The graduation and commissioning ceremony isn’t open to the public, but it will be streamed on the academy’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

More than 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers to serve at least five years, either as Navy ensigns or 2nd lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.