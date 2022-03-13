Maryland’s last public Confederate statue is set for removal

Maryland’s last public monument honoring Confederates who fought for the South during the Civil War is coming down.

EASTON, Md. — Maryland’s last public monument honoring Confederates who fought for the South during the Civil War is coming down.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the century-old “Talbot Boys Statue” on the Eastern Shore will be hoisted off its base by a crane on Monday.

The 13-foot tall, copper sculpture features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the Talbot County men who joined the Confederacy and died in the war.

It’s located on the county courthouse lawn in Easton. The Talbot County Council voted to approve its removal in September.

The monument will go to Cross Keys Battlefield in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where it will remain.

