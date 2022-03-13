RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Home » Maryland News » Maryland’s last public Confederate…

Maryland’s last public Confederate statue is set for removal

The Associated Press

March 13, 2022, 12:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EASTON, Md. — Maryland’s last public monument honoring Confederates who fought for the South during the Civil War is coming down.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the century-old “Talbot Boys Statue” on the Eastern Shore will be hoisted off its base by a crane on Monday.

The 13-foot tall, copper sculpture features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the Talbot County men who joined the Confederacy and died in the war.

It’s located on the county courthouse lawn in Easton. The Talbot County Council voted to approve its removal in September.

The monument will go to Cross Keys Battlefield in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where it will remain.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up