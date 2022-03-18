RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Maryland gas tax suspension bill headed to governor

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 10:42 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to suspend Maryland’s gas tax for 30 days is headed to Gov. Larry Hogan for his signature.

State lawmakers gave the bill final approval on Friday, and the Republican governor is planning to sign the legislation later in the day.

The legislation comes as governors and state lawmakers around the nation have been calling to suspend gas taxes, because of skyrocketing prices that could go up even higher after the country cut off Russian oil imports.

The bill would suspend Maryland’s gas tax of 36 cents a gallon for 30 days.

