Gov. Hogan celebrates Maryland Day weekend in Historic St. Mary’s

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

March 26, 2022, 10:29 PM

On Saturday, nearly 400 years after the Ark and Dove brought European settlers to St. Clements Island, Gov. Larry Hogan celebrated the state’s long history at a Maryland Day event in St. Mary’s.

Officials in St. Mary’s, Maryland’s original capital, welcomed Hogan and presented him with the Cross Bottony award from the St. Mary’s Fort Museum for his years of support.

At the event, Hogan spoke on the importance of St. Mary’s in the history of Maryland.

“My hope is that more Marylanders and visitors from across the country and around the world will come visit here to learn about and to experience all that St. Mary’s City has to offer,” Hogan said.

Video: Gov. Hogan at St. Mary’s Maryland Day celebration

In his speech, Hogan said that “Maryland Day began as began in 1903 as a simple observance by school systems, but over the many years it has grown into something much bigger — a wonderful celebration of our state’s history, our culture, achievements, and traditions.”

Gov. Larry Hogan celebrates Maryland Day in Historic St. Mary’s. (Photo courtesy MD Governor’s Office)

This past September, Hogan appointed six members to the Historic St. Mary’s City Fort to 400 Commission, a group he created early in his administration, which will be responsible for planning observances leading up to the Quadricentennial anniversary of Maryland’s founding.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

