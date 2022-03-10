RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Maryland News » Electronic road sign in…

Electronic road sign in Hagerstown hacked to display racial slur

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 10, 2022, 10:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A hate crime investigation is underway by Maryland State Police after an electronic road sign on Route 40 in Hagerstown was broken into early Wednesday morning and altered to display a racial slur.

Authorities in Washington County said a driver contacted police around 12:30 a.m., reporting the sign had been changed to display a racial slur.

When troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack arrived at the location on Route 40 at Smithfield Lane, they found the electronic sign was illuminating a racist message and the lock on the display box had been broken into and pried open.

The sign had been installed only a week ago by state troopers to display safety messages for motorists. The sign’s original message was: “Do not text and drive.”

Authorities said they have begun an investigation and contacted businesses and residents in the area. No arrests have been made and there are no suspects or suspect vehicle descriptions, at this time.

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible, or who may have seen a vehicle at this intersection during the overnight hours, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Hagerstown Barrack at 301-766-3800.

Below is a map of the area.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up