Suspected human remains found in Md. backyard during missing person probe

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 5:25 PM

HENDERSON, Md. (AP) — Police say investigators following up on a Delaware missing person case have found suspected human remains in the backyard of a Maryland home.

Delaware State Police say the Homicide Unit, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and FBI went to a home on Schuyler Road in Henderson, Maryland, on Wednesday to follow up on the 2020 missing person case, police said in a news release Thursday.

During the investigation, police said suspected human remains were found in the backyard and exhumed.

The remains were turned over to the State of Maryland Forensic Science Division for an autopsy.

Police say a person of interest in this case is incarcerated in the Maryland Division of Corrections on unrelated criminal charges.

