Maryland governor appoints 2 to state’s highest court

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 1:47 PM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed two judges to the state’s highest court.

Hogan announced the appointment of Harford County Circuit Court Judge Angela Eaves to the Maryland Court of Appeals on Thursday.

Eaves is the first Hispanic judge appointed to the court.

She has been appointed to succeed Judge Robert McDonald upon his mandatory retirement later this month.

Hogan also announced the appointment of Judge Matthew Fader, of Howard County, to the Court of Appeals.

Fader is currently the chief judge of the Court of Special Appeals, Maryland’s intermediate-appellate court.

He has been appointed to succeed Judge Joseph Getty upon his mandatory retirement in April.

