OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Maryland News » Gansler announces former Hyattsville…

Gansler announces former Hyattsville mayor as running mate

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 7:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland candidate for governor Doug Gansler announced Tuesday that he has chosen former Hyattsville Mayor Candace Hollingsworth to be his running mate.

Hollingsworth was elected mayor of Hyattsville in Prince George’s County in the suburbs of the nation’s capital in 2015. She was the youngest and first Black mayor to be elected in Hyattsville.

She stepped down in December of 2020 to grow Our Black Party, which is a national organization she co-founded to advance a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people.

Gansler is a former Maryland attorney general. He is running in a crowded Democratic primary with nine other candidates.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal retirement backlog cracks 30K in first month of 2022

Officials say Log4j response proves out promise of new public-private partnership

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

CR, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up