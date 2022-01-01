State has new coronavirus drugs that may guard against death

State officials in Maryland say they’ve gotten the first load of two new antiviral medicines that may guard people with Covid-19 from becoming seriously ill or dying.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the drugs are called Paxlovid and Molnupiravir. The Maryland Department of Health said that the medications are given to infected patients in pill form over five days. A medical trial has estimated that Paxlovid is 88% effective at warding off hospitalization or death.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized it last month for emergency use in adults with mild to moderate Covid-19 infections.

Molnupiravir also got FDA approval. A medical trial of about 1,400 people found that it reduced the likelihood of hospitalization or death by about 30%.

