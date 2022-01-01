NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » Maryland News » State has new coronavirus…

State has new coronavirus drugs that may guard against death

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 10:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — State officials in Maryland say they’ve gotten the first load of two new antiviral medicines that may guard people with Covid-19 from becoming seriously ill or dying.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the drugs are called Paxlovid and Molnupiravir. The Maryland Department of Health said that the medications are given to infected patients in pill form over five days. A medical trial has estimated that Paxlovid is 88% effective at warding off hospitalization or death.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized it last month for emergency use in adults with mild to moderate Covid-19 infections.

Molnupiravir also got FDA approval. A medical trial of about 1,400 people found that it reduced the likelihood of hospitalization or death by about 30%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up