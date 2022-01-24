CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Home » Maryland News » Park Service seeks ideas…

Park Service seeks ideas on how to use Clara Barton National Historic Site

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

January 24, 2022, 8:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
This Oct. 23, 2014 photo shows the Clara Barton House in Glen Echo, Md., where the American Red Cross founder lived in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The 34-room building also housed supplies, staff and offices for the Red Cross. The building is a National Park site and will close indefinitely in early January to repair water damage. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)

Individuals have the chance to weigh in on how to use a historic Maryland site.

The National Park Service is looking for proposals on how to use portions of the Clara Barton National Historic Site in Glen Echo. This could include opportunities for outdoor recreation, environmental education, arts program and special events.

People have until March 11 to share their ideas, which the Park Service said should focus on helping create a “transformative experience for visitors.”

“This is a unique opportunity to re-imagine how we use this historic house and improve opportunities for recreation and learning in the park,” Charles Cuvelier, superintendent of the George Washington Memorial Parkway, said in a statement.

You can submit your ideas through email at GWMP_Superintendent@nps.gov or in writing to the George Washington Memorial Parkway Headquarters at 700 George Washington Memorial Parkway, McLean, VA  22101.

Two open houses for those interested in submitting proposals are scheduled on Feb. 3 and Feb. 10. You can find out more about by emailing GWMP_Superintendent@nps.gov.

Established in 1974, the Clara Barton National Historic Site is the first national park dedicated to a woman. In addition to being Barton’s home, it served as a warehouse for relief supplies and the headquarters of the American Red Cross, which she founded.

The house is currently not open to the public due to construction.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

Cyber workforce ranks among least diverse segments of federal government

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up