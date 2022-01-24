Park Service seeks ideas on how to use Clara Barton National Historic Site

Individuals have the chance to weigh in on how to use a historic Maryland site.

The National Park Service is looking for proposals on how to use portions of the Clara Barton National Historic Site in Glen Echo. This could include opportunities for outdoor recreation, environmental education, arts program and special events.

People have until March 11 to share their ideas, which the Park Service said should focus on helping create a “transformative experience for visitors.”

“This is a unique opportunity to re-imagine how we use this historic house and improve opportunities for recreation and learning in the park,” Charles Cuvelier, superintendent of the George Washington Memorial Parkway, said in a statement.

You can submit your ideas through email at GWMP_Superintendent@nps.gov or in writing to the George Washington Memorial Parkway Headquarters at 700 George Washington Memorial Parkway, McLean, VA 22101.

Two open houses for those interested in submitting proposals are scheduled on Feb. 3 and Feb. 10. You can find out more about by emailing GWMP_Superintendent@nps.gov.

Established in 1974, the Clara Barton National Historic Site is the first national park dedicated to a woman. In addition to being Barton’s home, it served as a warehouse for relief supplies and the headquarters of the American Red Cross, which she founded.

The house is currently not open to the public due to construction.