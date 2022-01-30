CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Maryland Senator: Extending drug shelf life could ease supply woes

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 10:30 AM

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Senators from Maine and Maryland want the federal government to extend the shelf life of prescription drugs that are in short supply to try to help address shortages.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin introduced the bill, which would direct the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make the change.

The senators say amending expiration dates of some drugs could help alleviate shortages according to the FDA.

They say the proposal would update FDA guidance about stability testing that is tied to expiration dates.

