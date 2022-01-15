CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
June trial date set for former aide to Maryland governor

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 3:11 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A former top aide to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to go on trial in June on charges of misconduct in office and illegally recording conversations.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Stacy McCormack set Roy McGrath’s trial for June 7 during a hearing Friday in Annapolis.

McGrath spent 11 weeks in 2020 as chief of staff to Hogan, a Republican. McGrath resigned after The Sun reported he had negotiated an exit package worth one year’s salary of more than $233,000 and other perks from a state environmental agency when he joined Hogan’s State House team.

McGrath was charged with multiple counts of “unlawful intercept” and misconduct for allegedly recording conversations with the governor, cabinet secretaries and other officials without their consent.

