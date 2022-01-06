ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Ambulance stolen from Maryland hospital, driver arrested

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 8:08 PM

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say an ambulance was stolen from a hospital and hit two law enforcement vehicles involved in the search for it.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified shortly after noon Thursday that an ambulance was stolen from the area of the Carroll Hospital Center emergency department.

Deputies and state troopers found the ambulance on Route 32 and it struck a Maryland State Police vehicle and a sheriff’s office vehicle.

The ambulance eventually stopped near the Gamber Fire Company, and the driver was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The driver, who was not the ambulance’s original patient, was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and the sheriff’s office said charges will be pending.

