Police: 3 dead after murder-suicide spanning 2 Maryland counties

Maryland police are piecing together the last hours of three people who were involved in a domestic, double murder-suicide that spanned from Baltimore City to Howard County, on Saturday.

Maryland police are piecing together the final hours of three people involved in a domestic, double murder-suicide that spanned from Baltimore City to Howard County on Saturday.

The first murder happened in Baltimore City. A 41-year-old woman was found shot at a home on the 1500 block of Marshall Street just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 30 minutes later, Howard County police responded to a call of shots fired in the 7300 block of Eden Brook Drive in Columbia. Officers found the bodies of a man and a woman at an apartment complex; both are thought to be in their early 40s.

“We believe the suspect came to the area, sought out the female victim, shot and killed her, and then shot and killed himself,” said Howard County police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn at a Saturday evening news conference.

The man is thought to have had a relationship with both women. Police believe the woman in Baltimore City was the suspect’s girlfriend and the woman in Howard County was his ex-wife.

Before the Howard County murder-suicide, the man uploaded a video to social media in which he discussed killing his girlfriend and his plans to also kill his ex-wife, according to police.

“There was a post on social media that indicated the suspect’s intention to come to Howard County,“ Llewelyn said.

Howard County law enforcement were notified by Baltimore police of the video 15 minutes after Howard officers received the call reporting the murder-suicide.

“By then, both the victim and the suspect were already deceased,” said Llewelyn.

Baltimore police said they received information from social media “in real-time,” but would not confirm if the suspect was livestreaming or uploaded a prerecorded video.

Neither the names of the victims nor the suspect have not been released, as police work to notify family members.