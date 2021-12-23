HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Perryville casino becomes 5th in Maryland to open sportsbook

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 8:00 PM

PERRYVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s fifth sportsbook has opened after Hollywood Casino in Perryville received approval from regulators to take bets.

The casino, a few miles from the Delaware border, held a grand opening Thursday after successfully completing two days of trial runs under the supervision of Maryland Lottery officials.

The MGM National Harbor casino in Oxon Hill opened the first legal sportsbook in Maryland on Dec. 9; since then, casinos in Baltimore, Hanover and Berlin have also followed suit.

The casinos are among 17 entities across Maryland that were designated in state law as locations that would be authorized to operate sportsbooks once they cleared regulatory hurdles.

