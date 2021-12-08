Md. nonprofit invites youth to volunteer in their communities

A new organization founded by a Maryland couple is working to make sure families don't miss meals during the holidays.

An organization that a Maryland couple founded is working to make sure families don’t miss meals during the holidays.

Barrington “Coach Bo” Scott and his wife, Charisse Callender-Scott, the parents of three young children, founded the Comunibuild Foundation to empower young people through education and help them explore possible career paths.

Their latest initiative, Care for 30, started with a desire to directly connect kids to neighbors in need.

“We are going to care for families in our community, supporting them with food and resources,” Callender-Scott said. So far, they’ve provided a 30-day supply of food for more than 130 families.

Each bag includes a little bit of everything from chicken and shrimp to granola and other pantry staples.

“If you’re able to help families, you put them in a different mood over the holidays,” Scott said. “When they open up that bag, they can feel like somebody really cares.”

The nonprofit’s fall programming includes programs such as Cyber Kids and Pass Go for young kids and middle schoolers.

It all goes back to educating youth about community organizing and giving back, while incorporating what they learn in the nonprofit’s after-school programs.

“That’s really where Care for 30 was born,” Callender-Scott said. “We were looking at what sort of factors were playing up as most important in our community, and food insecurity was where we saw that.”

At the end of the 30 days, they will have a holiday ride as a celebration.

“There’s definitely time for people to engage and participate and see where they’re contributions are going,” she said.

You can donate to Comunibuild on their website.