CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Maryland News » Md. nonprofit invites youth…

Md. nonprofit invites youth to volunteer in their communities

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

December 8, 2021, 5:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An organization that a Maryland couple founded is working to make sure families don’t miss meals during the holidays.

Barrington “Coach Bo” Scott and his wife, Charisse Callender-Scott, the parents of three young children, founded the Comunibuild Foundation to empower young people through education and help them explore possible career paths.

Their latest initiative, Care for 30, started with a desire to directly connect kids to neighbors in need.

“We are going to care for families in our community, supporting them with food and resources,” Callender-Scott said. So far, they’ve provided a 30-day supply of food for more than 130 families.

Each bag includes a little bit of everything from chicken and shrimp to granola and other pantry staples.

“If you’re able to help families, you put them in a different mood over the holidays,” Scott said. “When they open up that bag, they can feel like somebody really cares.”

The nonprofit’s fall programming includes programs such as Cyber Kids and Pass Go for young kids and middle schoolers.

It all goes back to educating youth about community organizing and giving back, while incorporating what they learn in the nonprofit’s after-school programs.

“That’s really where Care for 30 was born,” Callender-Scott said. “We were looking at what sort of factors were playing up as most important in our community, and food insecurity was where we saw that.”

At the end of the 30 days, they will have a holiday ride as a celebration.

“There’s definitely time for people to engage and participate and see where they’re contributions are going,” she said.

You can donate to Comunibuild on their website.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IG links State Dept. staffing issues to delays in decade-long IT modernization project

CISA cyber incident reporting requirements trip on defense bill finish line

OPM has a new tiger team to help agencies wade through federal hiring demands

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up