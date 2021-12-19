CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Maryland man charged with arson in fire that injured 2 firefighters

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 12:35 PM

SNOW HILL, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man has been arrested on arson charges stemming from a house fire that injured two firefighters in June.

The Worcester County fire marshal’s office said in a news release that 56-year-old John Edward Cropper was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and malicious burning.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports that the early-morning fire on June 22 destroyed a house and boat house and damaged three other homes in West Ocean City.

The destroyed house and boat house weren’t occupied when the fire broke out. The Ocean City Fire Department said two firefighters were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

