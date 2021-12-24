Maryland is conserving a certain type of COVID-19 treatment

State health officials in Maryland are advising health care providers to conserve a certain type of lifesaving antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that there are three types of monoclonal antibody treatments that have been approved by the federal government.

But only one appears to be effective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The effective medication is now in limited supply across the nation.

And it’s being reserved for patients who are 65 and older or for people who are immunocompromised.

A Maryland Department of Health spokesman said additional therapies approved by the federal government will be incorporated in the state’s coronavirus response.

