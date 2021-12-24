HOLIDAY NEWS: Bidens visit Children's National | Many Christmas Eve flights canceled | Santa, Mrs. Claus are back | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast
Home » Maryland News » Maryland is conserving a…

Maryland is conserving a certain type of COVID-19 treatment

The Associated Press

December 24, 2021, 5:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

State health officials in Maryland are advising health care providers to conserve a certain type of lifesaving antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that there are three types of monoclonal antibody treatments that have been approved by the federal government.

But only one appears to be effective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The effective medication is now in limited supply across the nation.

And it’s being reserved for patients who are 65 and older or for people who are immunocompromised.

A Maryland Department of Health spokesman said additional therapies approved by the federal government will be incorporated in the state’s coronavirus response.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up