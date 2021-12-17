Maryland commission expands offshore wind development

Maryland’s Public Service Commission has decided to award offshore wind renewable energy credits to two developers that have proposed two projects off of the state’s coast.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s Public Service Commission has decided to award offshore wind renewable energy credits to two developers that have proposed two projects off of the state’s coast.

The decision on Friday will support plans by US Wind, Inc. and Skipjack Offshore Energy to build separate projects that would produce more than 1,600 megawatts of energy.

The new proposed projects are in addition to the 368 megawatts of offshore wind already being developed by both companies off Maryland‘s shore and whose offshore wind renewable energy credits were approved by the commission in 2017.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.