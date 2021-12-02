2 Salisbury University workers injured in fire in academic building

Maryland fire investigators say two Salisbury University workers were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in an academic building on campus.

WBOC-TV reports that the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the library of Blackwell Hall and it took firefighters about an hour to bring the blaze under control.

Two employees were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.

Officials say the fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the structure and another $200,000 in damage to its contents.

Deputy state fire marshals ruled the fire accidental and determined it was caused by an electrical switch failure in the basement electrical room.

