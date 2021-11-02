Police: Body found after house fire, foul play suspected

Maryland State Police say the death of a person found after a fire at a Kent County home is being investigated as a homicide.

MILLINGTON, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say the death of a person found after a fire at a Kent County home is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say firefighters were called to a home in Millington early Saturday and found heavy fire coming from inside.

When the home was searched, police say a male victim was found inside and pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause and origin remain under investigation. The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Police say the discovery of trauma and additional investigation led to the suspicion of foul play in this case and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

