Montgomery County police officer killed in I-70 car crash

A car crash early Monday killed a Montgomery County, Maryland, police officer along Interstate 70 in Lisbon.

Lt. Daniel John Friz, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Maryland State Police, a preliminary investigation determined that around 12:15 a.m., Friz — who was westbound on I-70 near Maryland Route 94 — collided with a 2018 Freightliner.

The truck was inspected at a nearby scale house and was found to have no defects.

Friz had been serving as deputy director of the Public Safety Training Academy’s training and education division. Previously, Friz worked for the Gaithersburg police and Montgomery County sheriff’s departments.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information is asked to contact MSP.Media@maryland.gov.

