Montgomery County police officer killed in I-70 car crash

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

November 1, 2021, 12:38 PM

A car crash early Monday killed a Montgomery County, Maryland, police officer along Interstate 70 in Lisbon.

Lt. Daniel John Friz, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Maryland State Police, a preliminary investigation determined that around 12:15 a.m., Friz — who was westbound on I-70 near Maryland Route 94 — collided with a 2018 Freightliner.

The truck was inspected at a nearby scale house and was found to have no defects.

Friz had been serving as deputy director of the Public Safety Training Academy’s training and education division. Previously, Friz worked for the Gaithersburg police and Montgomery County sheriff’s departments.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information is asked to contact MSP.Media@maryland.gov.

See a map of the crash location below:

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Maryland News

