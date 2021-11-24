THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Maryland News » Maryland AG sues Monsanto,…

Maryland AG sues Monsanto, alleges harm to natural resources

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 1:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against chemical company Monsanto and two spinoffs, alleging that chemicals it manufactured harmed the state’s natural resources and seeking to recover damages and clean-up costs.

The lawsuit alleges that Monsanto knew as early as 1937 that polychlorinated biphenyls had systemic toxic effects in humans and animals, Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a news release.

The suit alleges that the company knew PCBs don’t naturally break down and touted their longevity. Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles called the suit an important step to help Maryland “make progress in preventing toxic pollution and recovering from decades of damage.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Biden names women of color to lead White House budget office

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up