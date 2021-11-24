Maryland AG sues Monsanto, alleges harm to natural resources

Maryland’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against chemical company Monsanto and two spinoffs, alleging that chemicals it manufactured harmed the state’s natural resources and seeking to recover damages and clean-up costs.

The lawsuit alleges that Monsanto knew as early as 1937 that polychlorinated biphenyls had systemic toxic effects in humans and animals, Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a news release.

The suit alleges that the company knew PCBs don’t naturally break down and touted their longevity. Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles called the suit an important step to help Maryland “make progress in preventing toxic pollution and recovering from decades of damage.”

