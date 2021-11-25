Man sought in double homicide investigation in St. Mary’s County

An adult and child were killed in Lexington Park, Maryland, and the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest in the double homicide investigation.

Police said the double homicide happened in the 46800 block of Rogers Drive in Lexington Park. They have not identified the victims.

Wayne Carroll Key Jr., 42, of Great Mills, Maryland, has been named a person of interest in the investigation. Key is also wanted on prior warrants for burglary, assault, harassment and child support.

Anyone with information on Key’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

People can remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). The Crime Solvers Program offers tipsters up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Here’s where it happened:

This is a developing story and will be updated.