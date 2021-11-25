THANKSGIVING NEWS: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade photos | 800 turkeys for families | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Meals for Afghan refugees | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Maryland News » Man sought in double…

Man sought in double homicide investigation in St. Mary’s County

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

November 25, 2021, 9:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An adult and child were killed in Lexington Park, Maryland, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in the case.

Police said the double homicide happened in the 46800 block of Rogers Drive in Lexington Park. They have not identified the victims.

Wayne Carroll Key Jr., 42, of Great Mills, Maryland, has been named a person of interest in the investigation. Key is also wanted on prior warrants for burglary, assault, harassment and child support.

Anyone with information on Key’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

People can remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). The Crime Solvers Program offers tipsters up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Here’s where it happened:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up