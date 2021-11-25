Eastern Shore seafood company fined for visa fraud

A seafood company on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been fined $240,000 for visa fraud related to the employment of temporary workers.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that the owner of Capt. Phip’s Seafood Inc., was also sentenced to a year’s probation and fined $15,000. Phillip “Jamie” Harrington III also must perform 100 hours of community service.

Capt. Phip’s is located in the Warwick River town of Secretary. It participated in the H-2B work visa program and employed temporary foreign workers to fill seasonal positions.

Court documents state that the business willfully submitted false and inaccurate job descriptions to obtain lower prevailing wages. Court records state that the company also hired workers without lawful immigration status.

