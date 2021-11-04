CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Maryland News » 4 bald eagles are…

4 bald eagles are recovering from mysterious illness in Md.

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

November 11, 2021, 1:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Four bald eagles are recovering in Phoenix, Maryland, from a strange illness that left them incapable of flying for several days.

The convocation of bald eagles was spotted by a wildlife photographer in Manchester, Maryland, Sunday. A total of five eagles were eating a deer carcass near York Road when one of them tried to fly away. That bird hit a power line and died.

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on the scene buried the carcass to prevent any other wildlife from being potentially harmed. It is still unclear if the deer caused the illness.

The other four were sent to the Phoenix Wildlife Center in Baltimore County.

Kathleen Woods, the director at the center, told WTOP that the birds of prey were “lifeless” when they were admitted. They have since recovered and, as of Thursday morning, they were able to stand.

Authorities sent samples from the eagles to a toxicology lab in Pennsylvania but results are still pending. Woods said, with information, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife department can work backwards to determine the cause of the illness.

Bald eagles get sick from many things, but Woods said the most common cause of illness is lead poisoning.

“Two thirds of all eagles admitted have some evidence of ingested lead,” Woods said.

Lead can often come from bullets lodged in animals from hunters. Scavengers like the bald eagle will often eat those bullets as they feast on a carcass.

In the past, a similar illness was found in cases across the country. During the 1990s, dozens of Eagles died from a toxic algae bloom in Arkansas. That was only determined this year.

While bald eagles are of least concern for conservation status, they are still a protected species in the United States.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Report finds military services still ill-equipped to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up