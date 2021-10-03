Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Merck reports pill cuts risk of serious illness | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Maryland News » Maryland will again spray…

Maryland will again spray mosquito pesticide Permanone 30-30

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 3:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland officials say the state will again spray pesticide Permanone 30-30 to control mosquito populations, after EPA testing determined it does not contain dangerous PFAS.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Maryland Department of Agriculture temporarily halted use of the pesticide in the state this year “out of an abundance of caution,” after testing by an outside lab found 3,500 parts per trillion of one type of PFAS, and 630 parts per trillion of another.

But testing by EPA scientists at Fort Meade returned a different result. PFAS, are also known as “forever chemicals.” That’s because they can linger in the human body for long periods of time.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up