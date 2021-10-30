Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Maryland man pleads guilty to COVID-19 vaccine scheme

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 10:28 AM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says that a Maryland man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme to sell COVID-19 vaccines.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said in a news release that 25-year-old Odunayo Oluwalade of Windsor Mill pleaded guilty on Friday to wire fraud conspiracy.

According to his guilty plea, Oluwalade conspired with others to obtain access to a bank account for use in the fraud scheme, for which he would be paid.

The scheme involved creation of a fake domain that appeared similar to an actual biotechnology company that focuses on several areas, including a vaccine for COVID-19.

