Maryland man pleads guilty to COVID-19 vaccine scheme

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says that a Maryland man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme to sell COVID-19 vaccines.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said in a news release that 25-year-old Odunayo Oluwalade of Windsor Mill pleaded guilty on Friday to wire fraud conspiracy.

According to his guilty plea, Oluwalade conspired with others to obtain access to a bank account for use in the fraud scheme, for which he would be paid.

The scheme involved creation of a fake domain that appeared similar to an actual biotechnology company that focuses on several areas, including a vaccine for COVID-19.

