Gov. Hogan announces new Koreatown in Howard Co.

October 10, 2021, 1:05 AM

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the opening of Koreatown in Ellicott City, Maryland alongside South Korean Ambassador Soo Hyuck Lee and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

Ellicott City’s designation as a Koreatown makes it just one of a few official Koreatowns that exist in the United States.

At an event to commemorate the opening of a new Koreatown, Hogan said that his wife Yumi Hogan, a Korean-born artist, deserved most of the credit.

“This project has been in the making for years and much of the thanks for its success goes to none other than Maryland’s first lady,” Hogan said on Saturday.

Now, the area is marked by two Korean palace style signs with pillars and tiled rooves.

The city is home to an estimated 12,000 Korean Americans and almost Korean American-run businesses — the vast majority are along route 40. The area was originally dedicated as “Korean Way” boasts a full list of attractions and business online.

