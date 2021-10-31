Fire marshal: 2 die in unrelated Maryland house fires

Authorities in Maryland are investigating after two people died after unrelated house fires in two counties.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland are investigating after two people died after unrelated house fires in two counties.

The State Fire Marshal’s office issued a news release saying firefighters responded early Saturday to a fire at a two-story house in Kent County.

Firefighters said they found a victim within the wreckage. Separately, the State Fire Marshal’s office said in a news release that a Hagerstown man was found dead after a neighbor went to check on his wellbeing and noticed smoke inside the house.

Firefighters forced entry, noticed a fire that had put itself out and found a victim believed to be the home’s 91-year-old owner.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.