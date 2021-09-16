Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Maryland marks 10,000 dead in coronavirus pandemic

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

September 16, 2021, 10:42 AM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered state flags to be lowered to half-staff Thursday as health officials confirmed that more than 10,000 people in the state had died from COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“Each of these Marylanders was the most important person in the world to someone, and our prayers are with the family members and the loved ones who are grieving,” Hogan said in a statement.

Maryland has recorded 10,011 deaths so far in the pandemic since March 2020.

“We have overcome so much over the last 19 months,” Hogan said. “Even while the worst may be behind us, the virus remains a significant threat to the vulnerable.”

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson called it a “solemn day for the state.”

“We should all remember the over 10,000 Marylanders and endeavor to do our parts to finally stamp out COVID-19,” Ferguson said in a statement. “I will continue to fight for the health of all Marylanders, which includes vaccines and common-sense safety measures.”


Since the start of the pandemic, Virginia has recorded more than 12,000 deaths, while nearly 1,200 people have died in the District.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

