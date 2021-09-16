Maryland marks 10,000 dead in coronavirus pandemic

Health officials confirm that more than 10,000 people in Maryland had died from COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered state flags to be lowered to half-staff Thursday as health officials confirmed that more than 10,000 people in the state had died from COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“Each of these Marylanders was the most important person in the world to someone, and our prayers are with the family members and the loved ones who are grieving,” Hogan said in a statement.

Maryland has recorded 10,011 deaths so far in the pandemic since March 2020.

“We have overcome so much over the last 19 months,” Hogan said. “Even while the worst may be behind us, the virus remains a significant threat to the vulnerable.”

I am directing state flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff in remembrance of the more than 10,000 Marylanders lost to COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/VcoFznpCT2 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 16, 2021

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson called it a “solemn day for the state.”

“We should all remember the over 10,000 Marylanders and endeavor to do our parts to finally stamp out COVID-19,” Ferguson said in a statement. “I will continue to fight for the health of all Marylanders, which includes vaccines and common-sense safety measures.”

Today is a solemn day for the State, as we mark the deep loss of more than 10,000 of our fellow Marylanders to COVID-19 since March 2020. I, along with the entire Senate of Maryland send our most heartfelt sympathies to every friend and family member … https://t.co/Ocgne6R4hI pic.twitter.com/jfeVoC03QQ — Bill Ferguson (@SenBillFerg) September 16, 2021



Since the start of the pandemic, Virginia has recorded more than 12,000 deaths, while nearly 1,200 people have died in the District.