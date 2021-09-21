Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Maryland News » Hogan announces $3 million…

Hogan announces $3 million in grants for hate crime prevention

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

September 21, 2021, 12:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that $3 million is being awarded to more than 30 Maryland organizations and religious institutions to help combat hate crimes.

The money will be provided through the Protecting Against Hate Crimes (PAHC) program. It can be used on equipment, personnel and physical security enhancements.

“Hate, bigotry or racism of any kind is un-American, unacceptable and wrong,” Hogan said in a statement. “This funding will be used to prevent future hate-fueled attacks and help us send a clear message that we stand shoulder to shoulder against all forms of discrimination.”

According to the statement, Hogan’s administration has provided more than $8 million to protect vulnerable groups from hate crimes through PAHC since its inception in 2019.

The $3 million in new awards was distributed based on Maryland State Police violent and hate crime data by county, and through a competitive application process.

Here are the awardees:

Organization Award
The Women’s Institute of Torah Seminary for Girls $129,830
Trustees of the Catholic Cathedral Church of Baltimore $150,000
The Jewish Museum of Maryland $17,500
Archbishop Curley High School $146,000
The Cheder Chabad $100,880
The Chabad of Potomac Village $150,000
The Jewels School $38,927
The Catholic High School of Baltimore $62,001
The Torah School $66,800
The Congregation Kneseth Israel of Annapolis $147,684
The Banner School $150,000
Mt. St. Mary’s University $37,173
The Chabad at UMB $122,600
Board of Child Care $144,786
Temple Beth Shalom $70,840
Mesivta Kesser Torah of Baltimore $150,000
The School of the Incarnation $142,540
The Yeshiva of Greater Washington $150,000
St. Philip Neri School $148,000
The Bender JCC of Greater Washington $114,276
Connelly School of the Holy Child $28,000
Jain Society of Metro Washington $101,000
Bais Yaakov School for Girls $100,000
Congregation Sha’are Shalom $25,000
Aish HaTorah of Greater Washington $46,463
Chizuk Amuno Congregation and Schools $40,000
John Wesley United Methodist Church $65,500
Protecting LWICC Against Hate Crimes Program $109,000
Temple Beth Ami $62,500
Beth Israel Congregation $32,700
The Lubavitch of Howard County $150,000
Total: $3,000,000

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD planning to create big data platform to better understand supply chain risks

Pentagon eyes allied Defense Production Act expansion to shore up critical supply chains

Air Force planning restructure for future competition and savings

Cloud Exchange: USPTO expands bandwidth through NOAA ‘N-Wave’ network

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up