Hogan announces $3 million in grants for hate crime prevention

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that $3 million is being awarded to more than 30 Maryland organizations and religious institutions to help combat hate crimes.

The money will be provided through the Protecting Against Hate Crimes (PAHC) program. It can be used on equipment, personnel and physical security enhancements.

“Hate, bigotry or racism of any kind is un-American, unacceptable and wrong,” Hogan said in a statement. “This funding will be used to prevent future hate-fueled attacks and help us send a clear message that we stand shoulder to shoulder against all forms of discrimination.”

According to the statement, Hogan’s administration has provided more than $8 million to protect vulnerable groups from hate crimes through PAHC since its inception in 2019.

The $3 million in new awards was distributed based on Maryland State Police violent and hate crime data by county, and through a competitive application process.

Here are the awardees: