All Maryland high school football teams will make playoffs

This season, all 182 football teams in Maryland secondary schools are headed to the playoffs.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association approved the proposal last week.

It said that it would ensure all schools can compete this season despite issues presented by COVID-19, such as canceled games or quarantined players.

A news release from the athletic association said playoffs will be similar to previous years.

This season, however, it’s “adding two classifications to allow all member schools to compete out of an eight-line regional bracket in one of six classifications.” The tournament changes only apply to this season.

Teams will face off in six championship games during the first week of December.

The decision had majority support from the state football committee as well. The structure matches other fall sports and was supported by coaches, athletic directors, school administrators and local superintendents.

You can read the proposal on the association’s website.