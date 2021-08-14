Sandy Point State Park hosts free vaccination event this weekend

If you're heading to Sandy Point State Park this weekend, you'll have a chance to get vaccinated as part of Maryland’s GoVAX Summer Tour.

The event is a partnership between the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Department of Health aimed at offering visitors opportunities to get vaccinated while they enjoy the park.

Anyone who wants to get the shot can do so without an appointment on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“There’s been a lot of hesitancy out there and we want to keep everyone safe,” said Dr. Mark Martin, the deputy director for the Maryland Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities.

He says both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available in the main plaza leading to the beach. For those who choose to receive the Pfizer vaccine, second doses will be scheduled onsite upon receiving the first dose.

Attendees will have to pay the park entry fee during the first visit, but when they return for their second shot, entrance is free.

“We encourage everyone to come on out if you haven’t been vaccinated and make a day of it. It is our best tool at fighting this pandemic,” Martin said.

Learn more information on GoVAX Summer Tour online, including upcoming events and additional tour dates.