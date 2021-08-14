Maryland woman dies in car wreck that leads to house damage

Maryland State Police say a young woman died after the car she was riding in struck another vehicle on a Maryland road as her driver attempted to pass the other car.

Police said 19-year-old Melaine Melendez, 19, of Smithsburg, died from injuries she received in Friday night’s accident.

The crash created a chain reaction that led to damage to a house along Jefferson Boulevard in Hagerstown.

Troopers say the car that she was in swiped another vehicle, entered a residential property, then struck a tree and a stationary vehicle.

The accident was still under investigation Saturday, and no charges had been filed.

