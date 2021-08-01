2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Fire investigators probe deadly blaze in mobile home

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 1:17 PM

FEDERALSBURG, Md. (AP) — Troopers and the Maryland’s State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating a deadly fire that engulfed a mobile home in Federalsburg.

Firefighters report the the blaze started in the mobile home just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

It took roughly 25 firefighters to control the fire.

They found the body of a 63-year-old man in a bedroom. He is believed to be the occupant of the home.

His identity and cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The body is being transported to the chief medical examiner’s office in Baltimore.

