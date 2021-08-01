Fire investigators probe deadly blaze in mobile home

Troopers and the Maryland’s State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating a deadly fire that engulfed a mobile home in Federalsburg.

FEDERALSBURG, Md. (AP) — Troopers and the Maryland’s State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating a deadly fire that engulfed a mobile home in Federalsburg.

Firefighters report the the blaze started in the mobile home just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

It took roughly 25 firefighters to control the fire.

They found the body of a 63-year-old man in a bedroom. He is believed to be the occupant of the home.

His identity and cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The body is being transported to the chief medical examiner’s office in Baltimore.

