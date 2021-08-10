CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Maryland News » Coast Guard: 3 rescued…

Coast Guard: 3 rescued from Ocean City Inlet

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 9:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Three people were rescued after losing control of their Jet Ski in the Ocean City Inlet on Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard says officials received the initial report through marine radio that three jet skiers were in the water and needed help.

A Coast Guard crew aboard a 24-foot boat diverted to help a Maryland Natural Resources Police crew and were able to retrieve two people.

A third person was retrieved by a good Samaritan in the area. No injuries were reported.

“We were already underway at the time and were able to get on scene pretty quickly,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Barelli, coxswain of the responding small boat.

“They were drifting close to the jetties, so I’m glad we got there when we did. Part of our success today was training, part was luck and part was everyone involved having life jackets on.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

ocean city

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

Straight talk from the Marine Corps

OMB finds agency data needs work to understand inequality in public-facing services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up