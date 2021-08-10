Coast Guard: 3 rescued from Ocean City Inlet

Three people were rescued after losing control of their Jet Ski in the Ocean City Inlet on Monday.

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Three people were rescued after losing control of their Jet Ski in the Ocean City Inlet on Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard says officials received the initial report through marine radio that three jet skiers were in the water and needed help.

A Coast Guard crew aboard a 24-foot boat diverted to help a Maryland Natural Resources Police crew and were able to retrieve two people.

A third person was retrieved by a good Samaritan in the area. No injuries were reported.

“We were already underway at the time and were able to get on scene pretty quickly,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Barelli, coxswain of the responding small boat.

“They were drifting close to the jetties, so I’m glad we got there when we did. Part of our success today was training, part was luck and part was everyone involved having life jackets on.”

